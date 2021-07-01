Spirits Having Fun – “Hold The Phone”

New Music July 1, 2021 12:13 PM By James Rettig

A couple years ago, the New York/Chicago band Spirits Having Fun released an impressive debut album, Auto-Portrait. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, Two, which is due out in September. Its lead single, “Hold The Phone,” is bright and pointed, a mathy swirl that threatens to swallow up Katie McShane’s voice. She fights back, though, her voice rising above all the song’s moving parts to sing the track’s galloping chorus: “Me on the phone/ Me in the water with a magic frog by my side/ I’ll take you where I’m hiding/ Magical scene in all the tiny places in between.” Watch a video for the track by director Gabriel Vozza Garcia below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Silhouette”
02 “Hold The Phone”
03 “The Leaf Is A Chorus”
04 “Broken Cloud”
05 “See A Sky”
06 “Entropy Transfer Partners”
07 “My Favorite Song”
08 “My Machine”
09 “Picture Of A Person”
10 “Am There”
11 “A Long Walk In A Sunflower’s Shade”
12 “The Sweet Oak”

Two is out 9/3 via Born Yesterday Records.

