Spirits Having Fun – “Hold The Phone”

A couple years ago, the New York/Chicago band Spirits Having Fun released an impressive debut album, Auto-Portrait. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, Two, which is due out in September. Its lead single, “Hold The Phone,” is bright and pointed, a mathy swirl that threatens to swallow up Katie McShane’s voice. She fights back, though, her voice rising above all the song’s moving parts to sing the track’s galloping chorus: “Me on the phone/ Me in the water with a magic frog by my side/ I’ll take you where I’m hiding/ Magical scene in all the tiny places in between.” Watch a video for the track by director Gabriel Vozza Garcia below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Silhouette”

02 “Hold The Phone”

03 “The Leaf Is A Chorus”

04 “Broken Cloud”

05 “See A Sky”

06 “Entropy Transfer Partners”

07 “My Favorite Song”

08 “My Machine”

09 “Picture Of A Person”

10 “Am There”

11 “A Long Walk In A Sunflower’s Shade”

12 “The Sweet Oak”

Two is out 9/3 via Born Yesterday Records.