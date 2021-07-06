The Goon Sax are cool kids. Well, OK, they’re not kids anymore, and hip might be a better word than cool. The Brisbane trio have been coming off as impossibly cultured, shy-but-savvy art-school types since they were teenagers making jangly indie-pop spiked with the post-punk nerve of Swell Maps and Television Personalities. Half a decade later, as they release their ambitious and rewarding third album, the impression endures. This is not a judgment on these strangers’ actual personalities, about which I have little to no knowledge. It’s just the vibe their records have always given me. They’re like Times New Viking with the distortion turned down or the xx with the distortion turned up — a little bit Flying Nun, a little bit 4AD. Even when they get earnest, which they often do, their music feels like the work of intimidating people with impeccable record collections.

To be clear, this is a compliment. Mirror II, the Goon Sax’s aforementioned new album, is exceptional. They recorded it at Geoff Barrow’s Invada Studios in Bristol with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning), who helped to cultivate the most appealing and eclectic version of this band yet. The defining elements are still there — the twee sprechgesang, the anxiously driving rhythms, the direct callbacks to Australia and New Zealand’s alternative guitar-pop lineage — but they manifest in ever more colorful forms, incorporating an increasingly vibrant variety of sounds. The Goon Sax are torchbearers in a lineage of archetypal indie bands, groups with catholic tastes and an unmistakably distinctive personal affect. It’s no wonder American mega-indie Matador Records felt the need to snap them up.

The three members of the Goon Sax each write songs, and they all sing lead at times. That intersection of perspectives is key to the band’s charm. Guitarist Louis Forster — son of Robert Forster from Brisbane indie legends the Go-Betweens and this band’s closest thing to a frontperson — delivers magnificent hooks in a blunt, almost monotone sing-song. In a recent interview he name-dropped 20th century underground icons like Royal Trux, the Stooges, Cocteau Twins, and the Jesus And Mary Chain, all of which makes sense for a band whose output resembles the most accessible corners of pre-Y2K indie. Riley Jones brings a detached, dreamy quality to equally compelling melodies; word is she’s big into Japanese noise-pop. James Harrison is the more high-pitched livewire male vocalist of the group; in that same interview, he swears allegiance to outsider folkies like Jandek and Syd Barrett.

On Mirror II, all of those influences and more overlap into intriguing combinations, resulting in something like a phenomenal college radio broadcast from the early ’90s. They’ve expanded on the low-key sonic experimentation of 2018’s We’re Not Talking, lending a kitchen-sink quality to the arrangements. Mirror II comprises 10 pop songs based around guitar and keyboard, but you never know what noises are going to appear in the background. Percussion alone encompasses handclaps, bells, shakers, wood blocks, retro programmed beats that could be keyboard presets, and live drumkit work so subtle you never notice it driving the song. The array of synths, organs, and pianos in the mix is remarkable — ditto all the guitar sounds they’ve dredged up, be it the wall of shimmering jangle that lends “The Chance” its explosiveness or the slicing lead guitar that gives “Bathwater” its twitchy edge. Whereas every song by a rowdy garage band or an icy synth-pop act might sound like it’s wearing the same musical outfit, this group shifts its musical wardrobe from song to song without ever letting you forget who’s wearing it.