Nas – “Life Is A Dice Game” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Cordae)

Way back in 1993, as part of the Illmatic sessions, Nas dropped an unfinished freestyle called “Life Is Like A Dice Game.” Nearly three decades later, it’s been reborn as a new Rapcaviar x Spotify Singles track A&R’d by Spotify’s Head Of Urban, Carl Chery, with new verses from Freddie Gibbs, Cordae, and Nas himself and new production by Hit-Boy.

“Spotify pulled out a leak from the 90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it,” Nas says. I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it — maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin’ the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie & Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

“True Nas fans are familiar with the ‘Life Is Like A Dice Game’ leak,” adds Chery. “I thought finishing the song would be a fresh spin on our Spotify Singles program. The original dates back to the ‘90s but the concept feels more relevant than ever today, which makes it the perfect time to put it out.” Listen below.