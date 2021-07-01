dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign – “I Believed It” (Feat. Mac Miller)

Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn — the duo of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 — have teamed up for an impressive new song called “I Believed It,” featuring a previously unreleased verse from the late Mac Miller. The track, built from a vast array of sitar, brass, and choral samples, centers on Ty$’s hook: “You lied to my face and I believed it/ Said no matter what I do you’ll never leave me/ But now you’re gone.” Ahead of its release, the artists shared footage of Miller in the studio working on the song. You can check out the music and that footage below.

A press release indicates “I Believed It” is the lead single from a collaborative project by dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign, so be on the lookout for that.