Singaporean Punks Sial Have A New 7″ And It Rips

Time to thrash and scream to new music from Sial, a reliably chaotic punk band out of Singapore. The group’s new Zaman Edan 7″, out today, features two tracks of harsh, mechanistic hardcore, with titles that translate to “You Were Born To Fight” and “You Were Born To Die.” A statement from guitarist Hafiz unpacks the concept:

Zaman Edan was written during a period when the world was under severe anxiety and uncertainty. The 2 songs tells stories about the real meaning of life. A life running low of dopamine, setting the tone for a bleak and experimental approach whilst writing this record, built up from a very percussive foundation. The dark synth laden ambience sucking in the empty space that surrounds the blistering guitar and bass, like a vacuum, voiding existence. Siti’s screeching vocals approaches death, not as a cry for help but as a fatalistic prose to justify means of sacrifice in the struggle against segregation and bondage. Side A and B features one song each, which translates to “You are born to fight” and “You are born to die.” “Zaman Edan” itself means Age of Craziness or Mad Times in English. To put it simply, this record is about all the broken promises that the state made towards minority voices, and continues to make in this perpetual Zaman Edan.

Subject yourself to Sial’s acrid bombast below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/zaman-edan">Zaman Edan by Sial</a>

Zaman Edan is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus.