Tyler, The Creator released his great new album Call Me If You Get Lost last week. Over the weekend, he did an elaborately staged performance of lead single “Lumberjack” at the 2021 BET Awards.

And this week he’s been hopping around the country doing his first live shows post-pandemic. On Tuesday, he played The Roxy in Los Angeles and last night he was in Dallas at Trees. Tonight, he’s performing at Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn — at the venue’s first show in over a year — and the whole thing is being livestreamed for free on Twitch, in partnership with Amazon Music. Watch below.