Watch SZA Perform New Song “Shirt” In Grey Goose Livestream

News July 1, 2021 10:00 PM By James Rettig

A pre-recorded SZA concert was livestreamed for free on Thursday night as part of a collaboration with Grey Goose. The singer performed a portion of her much-anticipated new song “Shirt” live for the first time. The track went viral on TikTok earlier this year after SZA shared a snippet of it to her Instagram story; the music video for her most recent single “Good Days” also included a clip teasing the song. She only did a snippet of the new track at the end of her full performance. You can check it out at the 49m05s mark in the video below.

