IDK – “PradadaBang” (Feat. Young Thug)
A couple of years ago, Maryland-based rapper IDK presented his debut album Is He Real? Now, he’s set to release his second studio album USEE4YOURSELF next week to follow up last year’s collaboration album IDK & FRIENDS 2. Today he’s unveiling the final single, “PradadaBang,” for which he teamed up with Young Thug.
The song follows a thread of singles like “Peloton,” “Shoot My Shot,” and “Just Like Martin.” This newest one is atmospheric and brief, packed with quick quips about luxury, money, and clout. Listen to “PradadaBang” below.