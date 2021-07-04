Watch Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears

News July 4, 2021 8:55 AM By James Rettig

Courtney Love made an appearance in The New Yorker‘s massive new investigation into Britney Spears’ conservatorship because of her previous entanglements with Hollywood figure Sam Lutfi, who Love describes in the article as a “street hustler.” “An honor to speak to an honorable man,” she wrote in a tweet, referring to journalist Ronan Farrow. “Speak again soon.” Love has also been vocal about Spears’ conservatorship in the last few months. On Saturday night, she posted a video of herself to her Instagram of her covering Spears’ Oops! … I Did It Again track “Lucky,” an early song in which Spears sang about the pitfalls of fame. Watch below.

