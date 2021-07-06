Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Makes Olympic Equestrian Team

The Boss’ daughter is going to the Olympics. As NBC reports, Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, has won a spot on the jumping squad of the US Olympic equestrian team. Springsteen and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will compete in Tokyo later this month.

Jessica Springsteen started riding horses on her family’s farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey when she was four years old. She was an alternate for the Olympic team in 2012, but she didn’t make it onto the shortlist in 2016. These days, though, Springsteen is ranked as the #3 rider in the US and she’s ranked #27 worldwide. She’s one of four riders on the American Olympic squad, and the other three have all competed in the Olympics before.