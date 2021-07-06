Luggage – “Lie Design”

Next week, the Chicago post-punk trio Luggage will drop their new EP Happiness via Ryley Walker’s Husky Pants label. The band’s big, chunky riffage calls back to the city’s glorious noise-rock past, causing writers like me to invoke the holy names of ’90s greats like the Jesus Lizard and Shellac. We’ve already posted the band’s song “Fear,” and it rocks. Today, they’ve shared another one, and that one rocks, too.

“Lie Design” is a little faster and more conventionally rockin’ than the off-kilter crawl of “Fear.” The band generates a serious locked-in power-trio force, but they still keep things weird. “Lie Design” turns a sweaty lurch into a groove, and singer/guitarist Michael Vallera delivers all his lines in a surly mutter. It’s mean and evocative, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://luggagechicago.bandcamp.com/album/happiness">Happiness by Luggage</a>

The Happiness EP is out 7/16 on Husky Pants. Pre-order it here.