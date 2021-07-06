박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance”

Since September, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin has been periodically releasing collaborative tracks — there was “CALL ME (Freestyle)” with Blood Orange, “CLOUDS” with Nosaj Thing, and “Y DON’T U” with Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip. Given we named Park one of the best new artists of 2020, we were amongst those who were hoping these songs might be building up to her debut album. Turns out that was true, though the debut in question will be a different affair.

None of those collabs are on Park’s debut album, because her debut album is all her — she produced and performed all of it, and there are no features. It’s called Before I Die, and it’ll be out in September. Along with the announcement, Park has shared a single called “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance,” a moody and reflective track that is also the album’s opener. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance”

02 “I Need You”

03 “Before I Die”

04 “Good Morning Good Night”

05 “Me Trust Me”

06 “Where Did I Go”

07 “Never Give Up”

08 “Can I Get Your Number”

09 “Whatchu Doin Later”

10 “Sex With ME (DEFG)”

11 “Where Are You Think”

12 “Never Die”

13 “Hey, Hey, Hey”

14 “Sunday ASAP”

15 “i jus wanna be happy”

TOUR DATES:

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Coda

10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/22 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Festival

Before I Die is out 9/10 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.