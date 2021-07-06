Maral – “On Your Way” (Feat. Panda Bear)

Panda Bear has teamed up with the Los Angeles producer Maral for a new song called “On Your Way.” “Panda Bear and I started sharing sounds over quarantine and worked on a track together remotely,” Maral explained in an interview with Fact. “I really love the way Panda Bear drums, so I wanted that to be the central focus of the track and for it to feel like we are jamming in a basement in an alien world.” The mostly instrumental track is melty and abstract and bleeds into a pulsing rhythm.

“It kind of feels like the way Persian classical musicians play in an ensemble, where the beat is very repetitive and the players come in and out doing their thing,” Maral went on. “I think that’s how I approach most of my music making – from the perspective as if i am playing in an ensemble or band.” Listen below.