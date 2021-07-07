Courtney Barnett – “Rae Street”

The one and only Courtney Barnett is back. Things Take Time, Take Time — her third studio album and the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel — was announced today and will be arriving this fall. The lead single “Rae Street” is out now.

Barnett recorded Things Take Time, Take Time with producer and drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Cate Le Bon, Kurt Vile) in Sydney and Melbourne. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Barnett calls the album her attempt to find “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.” She wrote the bulk of the material at her friend’s apartment in Melbourne, where she was crashing to self-quarantine upon returning from Los Angeles at the start of the pandemic: “I ended up staying there for the whole year. It was this amazing little flat, and it had these beautiful big windows and big light. I was really lucky to get that place.” When not writing, she spent time reading books, painting watercolors, and watching the films of Agnes Varda and Andrei Tarkovsky on the Criterion Channel.

“Rae Street,” the album’s opener, is a jangly folk ballad with Barnett’s signature mundane yet smart and funny lyricism: “Next door the kids run amok/ The mother screams, ‘Don’t you ever shut up?’/ And there’s one thing I know/ The sun will rise today and tomorrow.” In the RS interview, she says the refrain — “Time is money, and money is no man’s friend” — is an old saying of her father’s, repurposed. Listen to it below, and check out the album tracklist beneath that.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rae Street”

02 “Sunfair Sundown”

03 “Here’s The Thing”

04 “Before You Gotta Go”

05 “Turning Green””

06 “Take It Day By Day”

07 “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”

08 “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”

09 “Splendour”

10 “Oh The Night”

Things Take Time, Take Time is out 11/12 via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Pre-order it here.