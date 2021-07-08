Deafheaven – “The Gnashing”

Blackgaze crossover success stories Deafheaven made their big comeback last month with “Great Mass Of Color,” the lead single from their forthcoming LP Infinite Granite. That track signified a radical new direction for the band — a kinder, gentler Deafheaven, inverting the ratio of their black metal/shoegaze stew with aqueous guitars and clean vocals from George Clarke. The new song “The Gnashing,” out today, is another grand rock song that continues their nascent reinvention. Listen to it/argue about it below.

Infinite Granite is out 8/20 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.

