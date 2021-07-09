One day in July of 2002, I woke up early and caught the first Chinatown bus from Baltimore to New York. At the time, I was working as a furniture salesman at a run-down ripoff discount store in East Baltimore, a job that I only managed to hold for another month or two. I’d worked Friday. I had to work Sunday. But today was Saturday, and I needed to get up to New York. Rock ‘n’ roll things were happening in New York.

That day, the Village Voice, the weekly newspaper that would hire me a few years later, was holding its second Siren Festival, a free outdoor indie rock shindig on the blacktop in between the rides at Coney Island. Siren had started the year before, with the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and Guided By Voices and Superchunk, and I’d missed it. I would not miss what was coming next. By 2002, most of the bands who’d played the year before seemed like relics of a lost ’90s. A new generation was coming up. Sleater-Kinney were headlining Siren, and big established bands like the Shins and Modest Mouse were playing, too. But the bands I wanted to see the most were the ones who were still on the loft-space/dive-bar circuit and who seemed poised to take over: Liars, Les Savy Fav, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Rye Coalition. And the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were playing. I had to see the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

A few months earlier, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs had played their first show in Baltimore. I hadn’t been there; I was still in college at the time. The YYYs didn’t headline that show. Instead, those spots went to the relatively established noise-rock bands Arab On Radar and Milemarker. League Of Death, whose members would go on to form Double Dagger, also played that show, and they hated the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. A little while later, when I interviewed Double Dagger for my late, beloved local alt-weekly, Nolen Strals explained why he couldn’t stand them: “Her whole thing, like, ‘Oh, look at me, I’m so crazy because I’m spilling beer on myself and I have a ripped Versace T-shirt!’ Who gives a fuck? That is so forced!” And Karen O’s whole thing was forced. It was an invented persona. That was exactly what I loved about it. Through the miracle of rock ‘n’ roll, Karen O had turned herself into a superhero.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs started up in 2000. Karen Orzolek, who’d transferred from Oberlin to NYU, had met Nick Zinner at the Mars Bar in New York. They’d tried to form an acoustic punk band, but it hadn’t taken, so they fired up something else. After a few early drummers didn’t work out, they brought in Brian Chase, a conservatory-trained noise-rock guy who’d been friends with Karen at Oberlin. The band’s first show was opening for the White Stripes at the Mercury Lounge. Within a year, they’d recruited Boss Hog guitarist Jerry Teel to record a five-song, 13-minute debut EP, which came out 20 years ago today. The band initially put out the self-titled EP on their own Shifty label before the doomed Midwestern indie Touch & Go picked it up for national distribution. The British music press flipped its shit for that self-titled EP, and those of us who bought import copies of NME started to get excited before we even heard it. It sounded so cool.