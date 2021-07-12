How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

Beginning with 1962’s “Sherry,” their first #1, Gaudio wrote a remarkable string of hits for the Four Seasons, usually with lyrics by producer Bob Crewe. The list included subsequent chart-toppers “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” and “Rag Doll.” But after 1965’s “Girl Come Running,” Gaudio had gone two years without writing a Four Seasons single. He and Crewe had been focusing on writing Valli’s solo tracks like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and letting other songwriters supply the group with material. The songs they had been writing for the group, in an effort to piggyback off pop’s move toward more socially conscious themes, had been album tracks like the anti-protester polemic “Beggars Parade.”

When Gaudio finally refocused himself on writing Four Seasons songs for the Four Seasons again, the result was the #16-peaking “Beggin’.” For the first time in years, he teamed with a lyricist besides Crewe, working instead with the Angels’ Peggy Farina of “My Boyfriend’s Back” fame. If “Beggin’” represented a pivot back to the Four Seasons’ love-song comfort zone, the track wasn’t exactly a return to the group’s old doo-wop sound. Its arrangement merged brisk fast-paced rock and psychedelic soul, its flurry of piano and horns powered by the kind of contagiously upbeat drum part that’s just beggin’ (sorry) to be turned into a breakbeat by some hip-hop DJ.

Party Supplies actually did sample the track on Action Bronson’s 2012 mixtape Blue Chips, but the most prominent “Beggin’” sample was more of a cover: The Black-Eyed-Peas-esque “Beggin’” rework by Norwegian hip-hop act Madcon went to #1 in several European countries in 2008. The year before that, French DJ Pilooski’s remix of the Four Seasons original topped the UK dance chart. “Beggin’” has been covered a bunch of times over the years, by artists including Shocking Blue, Timebox, and California band Monophonics. But no one since Madcon has caught fire with the song like Måneskin.

Roman high schoolers Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi formed Måneskin in 2016, naming their band after the Danish word for moonlight. Soon after recruiting drummer Ethan Torchio to round out the lineup, they won a local battle of the bands, the first of many such victories for the group. After some time spent busking in the streets of Rome, they auditioned for the Italian version of X Factor, where the “Beggin’” cover first emerged alongside takes on hits by Franz Ferdinand and the Killers. The band finished second on X Factor, but their run on the show made them stars and consistent hit-makers in Italy. It also led to a deal with Sony, who released their Chosen EP — with an assortment of Chili-Peppers-flavored party-rock songs including “Beggin’” — in December of 2017. An album, a documentary, and more domestic hits followed.

The real breakthrough for Måneskin, though, was a pair of wins at major televised competitions this year. First, in March, they were rare rock champions at Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival. This qualified them to represent Italy at the famed Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, where they also claimed first prize. Their winning song “Zitti e buoni,” which translates to “Shut Up And Behave,” is funky aggro rap-rock that sounds like it could have popped off at American rock radio in 1999 alongside, like, Loudmouth and Buckcherry. After Måneskin’s Eurovision win in May, “Zitti e buoni” posted the biggest one-day streaming total ever for an Italian artist on Spotify. Eurovision also sent Måneskin’s music flowing onto TikTok, where one meme involved users switching from scrubby or mild-mannered looks to slithering leather-clad rock ’n’ rollers at the drop in “Zitti e buoni.”

But you never know what’s going to catch on within the bizarre TikTok ecosystem, and for reasons unknown, sometime last month “Beggin’” came to overshadow “Zitti e buoni.” The song’s virality on the video app in turn drove Spotify and radio plays around the world, sending “Beggin’” to the top 10 in countries including the UK, Australia, and Germany (where it reached #1). On July 3 it even overtook Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” to become the #1 song in the world on Spotify, a position it has yet to relinquish more than a week later. It even held off the new BTS song this weekend! According to Billboard, the song even notched some spins at Philly pop station WTDY, suggesting there’s potential for Måneskin to leap right over hard rock radio and become Top 40 sensations in America. Meanwhile another single, the cowbell-laden come-on “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” has been popping in and out of Spotify’s global top 10. Everything’s coming up Måneskin.

This is weird, right? Like, it’s not so surprising that a band of Måneskin’s ilk would catch on in Europe — I don’t even claim to understand people’s taste on the continent — but I am kind of shocked at the way “Beggin'” has been twitching its way into the American consciousness too. David’s ostentatious growl sounds like a parody of a singer who spells rock r-a-w-k. The whole band looks like they’re dressed up as Orgy for Halloween, and their music sounds like a sleazy Sunset Strip act’s flavorless impression of early Incubus. I am praying that their emergence is an isolated incident and we’re not about to see a revival of this kind of dire hard rock as a mainstream proposition in America. Because honestly, if this stuff is what’s gonna catch on, rock is better off dead.