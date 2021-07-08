The Boo Radleys Reunite, Share First New Song In 23 Years

UK psych-rock band the Boo Radleys blew up, at least in part, on the strength of their 1992 single “Lazarus,” so maybe it’s appropriate that the Boo Radleys are now, themselves, back from the dead. In the ’90s, the Boo Radleys were a huge deal in UK alt-rock. They wrote vast, searching melodies, and they occupied some blissed-out middle ground between shoegaze and Britpop without ever coming off as being either pretentious or glamorous. After the release of their 1998 album Kingsize, the Boo Radleys broke up. But now they’re back, and they’ve got a new song, their first in 23 years.

There’s one big caveat here: The Boo Radleys are now a trio, and frontman Martin Carr, who wrote most of the band’s songs and who now works as a solo artist, is not participating. But the other three members of the band have reassembled, and they’ve got plans for a new EP, a potential album, and a to-be-announced tour. Before all that, they’ve come out with the woozy new single “A Full Syringe And Memories Of You,” which has major Lou Reed “Perfect Day” vibes.

“A Full Syringe And Memories Of You” doesn’t quite have the grandeur of the best Boo Radleys songs, but it still hits like a pleasant, contented sigh. Singer/guitarist Simon “Sice” Rowbottom says, “‘A Full Syringe And Memories Of You’ tackles the religious hypocrisy that privileges the longevity of life above all other measures of worth and seeks to redress the distorted view that life is always worth living whatever the cost.” Check it out below.