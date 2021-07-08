The book supposedly explores the “wild music and endless wonder” of Moore’s life and career. No word yet as to whether it will get into personal matters like his affair that directly led to the end of his marriage and Sonic Youth. The synopsis reads: “From his infatuation and engagement with the 1970s punk and ‘no wave’ scenes in New York City, to the 1981 formation of his legendary rock group, to 30 years of relentless recording, touring, and musical experimentation, birthing the Nirvana-era of alternative rock, and beyond, it is all told via the personal prism of the author’s intensive archives and research.”

We published a career-spanning interview with Moore last year upon the release of his latest solo album By The Fire.