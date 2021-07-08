Thurston Moore Announces Memoir Sonic Life

Vera Marmelo

News July 8, 2021 9:26 AM By Chris DeVille

Thurston Moore Announces Memoir Sonic Life

Vera Marmelo

News July 8, 2021 9:26 AM By Chris DeVille

Kim Gordon released her memoir Girl In A Band in 2015. Now her ex-husband and Sonic Youth co-founder Thurston Moore is working on an autobiography of his own. As The Book Seller reports, Moore’s memoir Sonic Life will see release in 2023 through Faber in the UK and Doubleday in the US.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Thurston Moore

The book supposedly explores the “wild music and endless wonder” of Moore’s life and career. No word yet as to whether it will get into personal matters like his affair that directly led to the end of his marriage and Sonic Youth. The synopsis reads: “From his infatuation and engagement with the 1970s punk and ‘no wave’ scenes in New York City, to the 1981 formation of his legendary rock group, to 30 years of relentless recording, touring, and musical experimentation, birthing the Nirvana-era of alternative rock, and beyond, it is all told via the personal prism of the author’s intensive archives and research.”

We published a career-spanning interview with Moore last year upon the release of his latest solo album By The Fire.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “The Look”

    3 days ago

    Deafheaven – “The Gnashing”

    8 hours ago

    “Radio Free Europe” Turns 40 Today: R.E.M. Reissuing Original Hib-Tone Mixes

    6 hours ago

    Courtney Barnett – “Rae Street”

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest