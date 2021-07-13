Jodi is an alter ego for singer-songwriter Nick Levine, who was a multi-instrumentalist in Pinegrove up through last year’s Marigold. Listen through their debut album Blue Heron without any prior knowledge and you could probably figure that much out. An air of pensive melancholia, loosely drawling vocals, diaristic lyrics about deep feelings and fateful interactions: The imprint of Levine’s former band is unmistakable in these songs, even more so than on Jodi’s 2017 EP Karaoke — so much so that it has altered my perception of Pinegrove’s songwriting process. Maybe Evan Stephens Hall’s bandmates contributed more to the group’s signature sound than I realized?

Yet Jodi is also Levine’s own thing, with its own twist on literate, sensitive indie rock. Levine, who is nonbinary, calls their music “queer country,” which, sure, OK. There’s certainly some twang in there. But as with the similarly branded al Riggs, mostly I hear Jodi as part of a long line of gorgeously depressive underground rock bands. Some of them, like Wilco and Songs: Ohia, are rootsy. Some of them — like slowcore legends Red House Painters, vibey emo pioneers American Football, and the various projects of indie-pop auteur Phil Elverum — are not. Levine is operating in an emo-adjacent folk-rock space somewhere near Slaughter Beach, Dog’s Jake Ewald, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, and Lomelda’s Hannah Read (whose brother and collaborator Tommy co-produced Blue Heron in the Reads’ hometown of Silsbee, Texas). Collectively, it is the sound of twentysomethings working through heavy feelings one tastefully sighing guitar ballad at a time.

For Levine, that process involved multiple encounters with a great blue heron, which led to an epiphany about chance’s role in creative expression and, more broadly, the meaning of life. Levine first crossed paths with the bird while writing these songs, an experience that “pulled me out of a spiral,” they explain in the album’s official bio. “Maybe you’re not in the amount of control that you think and that’s actually a good thing. There’s so much life happening outside of your head and that’s really grounding to remember.” Another heron showed up during the recording sessions for the album, which Levine took as a sign that they were on the right track. The impact was so profound that they got the heron tattooed on their back and climbed into a freezing pond in Chicago — where they’re now based full-time after years shuttling between the Midwest and East Coast — to create the album’s cover art.