Laura Jane Grace Is Playing A Show At Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Against Me! leader Laura Jane Grace released the surprise solo album Stay Alive at the tail end of last year. And next month, she’ll perform a full solo set featuring Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms at the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, where Rudy Giuliani held a truly bizarre press conference for Trump last November. “This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show,” Laura Jane Grace says in a statement.

“Ever since I saw my personal hero Rudy Giuliani humiliate himself for the good of the nation at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, I knew I wanted to go there and follow in his footsteps, then shop at the porn store, and eventually move off this mortal coil by being burned at the neighboring crematorium,” Brendan Kelly adds. “It’s not often you get to touch history, but that’s what Laura and I will be doing in this most hallowed of political and mulching grounds.”

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping show will take place on August 21, and tickets go on sale here today at 12PM. You can also buy an exclusive T-shirt to commemorate the joyous occasion here.