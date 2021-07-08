Dua Lipa will make her onscreen acting debut in Argylle, the new spy movie from Kingsman/Kick-Ass/Layer Cake director Matthew Vaughn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s also contributing original music to the film’s title track and score.

The pop singer is joining a star-studded cast that also includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. Vaughn is set to direct from a script written by Wonder Woman/Ice Age: Continental Drift screenwriter Jason Fuchs.

Based on Ellie Conway’s forthcoming spy novel, the film follows Argylle, “the world’s greatest spy,” as he is caught up in a globetrotting adventure. “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ’50s,” Vaughn says. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Argylle the book is slated for publication in 2022, and Argylle the movie is scheduled to start shooting in Europe this August; it is expected to be the first of at least three films. Vaughn’s other franchise is continuing in December with the release of The King’s Man, the third installment in the Kingsman series.