Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O and MGMT’s Ben Goldwasser did some of the music for the upcoming Ari Folman-directed animated movie Where Is Anne Frank, which will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month. A trailer for it has been released ahead of that, as Tecoapple points out, and you can hear some of O and Goldwasser’s new music in it.

O previously composed the score for Spike Jonze’s Where The Wild Things Are and contributed an original song to Her, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination.

Watch the trailer below.