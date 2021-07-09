Natalie Bergman & Beck – “You’ve Got A Woman” (Lion Cover)

A few months ago, Natalie Bergman, one half of the brother/sister duo Wild Belle, released her solo debut Mercy. When she was working on the LP, Bergman was hoping to collaborate with Beck, who’d befriended her when Wild Belle toured as Beck’s opener in 2019. At the time, the collaboration didn’t happen, but Beck has since made up for it. First, he appeared in Bergman’s “Home At Last” video. And now, on a new 7″ single, Bergman and Beck have teamed up to cover a fairly obscure 1975 psych-pop jam.

“You’ve Got A Woman” is a B-side from the Dutch dio Lion, and even in its original form, it sounds a little bit like a Beck song. (Whitney also covered the same song in 2017.) On their version, Bergman and Beck turn it into a laid-back, quietly funky duet. Beck has also shared his remix of “Paint The Rain,” a track from Bergman’s Mercy. Below, check out “You’ve Got A Woman” and that remix.

On the collaboration, Bergman says:

Two summers ago, I got to spend some time on the road with Beck. He invited me to join him on stage every night to sing along with him. It was a highlight of my career. He has always fostered a spirit of collaboration through music. Getting to work alongside him is a dream. He’s a visionary, and a true-blue friend. “You’ve Got A Woman” is your new favorite summer jam!

Meanwhile, Beck says:

She asked me to sing it with her on the album, but unfortunately I never made it to the studio in time. Soon after, she emerged with a record which does the difficult job of translating one’s life and the world in its darkest hour into song. To navigate those experiences and emotions and translate them into songs that can be sung and felt is much more difficult and fraught than one can imagine. To overcome despair and rework it into a thing of beauty takes a kind of strength. As I hear songs created as the world was coming apart and in the aftermath of loss, it seems to be even more miraculous when you consider its redemptive quality which even comforts and uplifts, like the gospel music that inspired many of the songs. Where Art making and healing intersect, there’s a particular sense of transcending. She has gone into the wilderness of that moment and painted the rain, invoked a kind of hope that is hard earned and offered a sense of healing, even finding there is still a joy in the world.

The “You’ve Got A Woman” cover and the “Paint The Rain” remix are out now on Third Man Records.