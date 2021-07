Two of the biggest names in UK music, grime star Stormzy and introspective piano-playing rapper Dave, are teaming up on the new single “Clash.” The track comes from Dave’s upcoming album We’re All Alone In This Together, the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2019 breakthrough Psychodrama, and both Dave and Stormzy flex all over the drill-infused beat. Listen to “Clash” below.

We’re All Alone In This Together is out 7/23. Pre-order it here.