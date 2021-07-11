Watch Khalid Debut “New Normal” At Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Space Flight Launch

Rich people are racing to space and pop singer Khalid was on hand to perform at the on-the-ground celebration for British billionaire Richard Branson, who along with five other people took a brief successful flight into space today on the Virgin Galactic rocket plane. Khalid debuted his new single “New Normal” — which is set for an official release on 7/21 — at the launch site in the New Mexico desert. He was introduced by Stephen Colbert, who served as the MC for the Unity 22 livestream.

In an interview with Rolling Stone a couple days ago, Khalid talked about space:

Around this time last year, I was super fascinated and gravitated toward space. I was watching this comet by the name of Neowise last year, and space travel is something that I’ve always been interested in as well. And I’ve been going through the motions of understanding this new, postmodern future that’s coming together, especially when it comes down to technology — it’s something that really excites me.

Watch the performance at the 1hr20m12s mark below.