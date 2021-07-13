Tycho & Benjamin Gibbard – “Only Love”

New Music July 13, 2021 10:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Tycho & Benjamin Gibbard – “Only Love”

New Music July 13, 2021 10:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Tycho, the electronic project of Scott Hansen, has collaborated with Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard for a lush, synthy new single, “Only Love.” Gibbard’s distinct vocals are as refreshing as ever, and the lyrics are familiarly high-stakes in the context of romance: “Only love will save this place,” he repeats.

Read what Hansen said about the song:

I had been a fan of Ben’s work for a long time when, in 2016, I had the chance to do a remix for Death Cab for Cutie’s track ‘The Ghosts of Beverly Drive. Ben’s voice was a very inspiring element to work with from a production standpoint, I felt it really meshed well with the kinds of sounds and instrumentation I gravitate towards. ‘Only Love’ started life as an instrumental, but something was missing. I sent a rough demo to Ben and he recorded some vocals over it. The first time I heard the rough vocals the whole song suddenly made sense and the arrangement flowed out of that. After my early experimentations with vocals on Weather this felt like a great opportunity to put everything I had learned during that process into practice. It was certainly an honor to be able to work with such an iconic voice.

Gibbard added:

In 2014 while reading ‘This Changes Everything: Capitalism and The Climate’ by Naomi Klein, I came across a quote from Montanan goat rancher and environmentalist Alexis Bonogofsky that moved me immensely,” says Gibbard. “Speaking about the fight to protect public lands in southeastern Montana from the mining company Arch Coal, she said: ‘(The) connection to this place and the love people have for it, that’s what Arch Coal doesn’t get. They underestimate that. They don’t understand it so they disregard it. And that’s what in the end will save that place. It’s not the hatred for the coal companies, or anger, but love will save that place.’

Listen to “Only Love” below.

“Only Love” is out now via Mom + Pop/Ninja Tune.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    1 day ago

    The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest