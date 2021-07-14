Hana Vu – “Maker”

The Los Angeles musician Hana Vu has been building a name for herself over the past few years with some EPs: 2018’s How Many Times Have You Driven By and 2019’s double Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway, filled with stately, composed, and dreamy pop songs. Today, she’s releasing a new standalone single called “Maker,” which Vu co-produced with Day Wave. It’s slick and assured, a banjo and crystalline piano keys gliding Vu’s circular chorus: “Can you make me/ Anybody else/ Maker, make me/ Taker, take it all,” she sings. “Can you make me/ Anything at all/ Breaker, break me/ Breaker, break my fall.” Listen below.

“Maker” is out now via Ghostly International.