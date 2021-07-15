BADBADNOTGOOD – “Signal From The Noise”

BADBADNOTGOOD, the hip-hop-leaning, collab-happy Toronto jazz combo, have announced the new album Talk Memory. Their first for XL Recordings, the LP features contributions from a murderer’s row of musicians: Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and Brandee Younger — plus visuals from fashion designer Virgil Abloh, whose firm Alaska-Alaska is responsible for Talk Memory‘s album cover.

“It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had,” the group says. “We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

Lead single and album opener “Signal From The Noise,” out now, is an expansive, nine-minute psychedelic jazz fusion odyssey accompanied by a Duncan Loudon-directed music video starring Steve Stamp of the BBC sitcom People Just Do Nothing. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Signal From The Noise”

02 “Unfolding (Momentum 73)” (Feat. Laraajii)

03 “City of Mirrors” (Feat. Arthur Verocai)

04 “Beside April” (Feat. Karriem Riggins & Arthur Verocai)

05 “Love Proceeding” (Feat. Arthur Verocai)

06 “Open Channels” (Physical Only)

07 “Timid, Intimidating”

08 “Beside April Reprise” (Feat. Arthur Verocai)

09 “Talk Meaning” (Feat. Arthur Verocai, Terrace Martin, & Brandee Younger)

Talk Memory is out 10/9 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.