Almost Famous 21st Anniversary Celebrated With Release Of Deleted Scenes, Expanded Vinyl Box Set
Almost Famous is celebrating its 21st anniversary in September with the release of a new limited edition Uber Box set of the soundtrack. The expanded collection — five CDs, seven vinyl LPs, and a 7-inch — includes songs from the Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, and the Who, all six of the songs created for the film’s fictional rock band Stillwater, and Nancy Wilson’s score, plus clips of dialogue from the movie.
The Uber Box set also comes with a bunch of bonus items: a 40-page photo book with writings from Cameron Crowe, Nancy Wilson, and cast and crew members in a replica of protagonist William Miller’s notebook; William Miller’s Rolling Stone cover story on Stillwater; Stillwater ticket stubs; a Stillwater posters; film prop replica backstage passes and business cards; and photo prints of cast members.
“We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness,” says director Cameron Crowe. “For the first time, we’ve created a Deluxe Soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”
With the anniversary looming, we’ve also gotten to see deleted scenes from the movie and Kate Hudson’s audition and heard star Patrick Fugit discuss the alternate ending.
