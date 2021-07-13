Almost Famous is celebrating its 21st anniversary in September with the release of a new limited edition Uber Box set of the soundtrack. The expanded collection — five CDs, seven vinyl LPs, and a 7-inch — includes songs from the Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, and the Who, all six of the songs created for the film’s fictional rock band Stillwater, and Nancy Wilson’s score, plus clips of dialogue from the movie.

The Uber Box set also comes with a bunch of bonus items: a 40-page photo book with writings from Cameron Crowe, Nancy Wilson, and cast and crew members in a replica of protagonist William Miller’s notebook; William Miller’s Rolling Stone cover story on Stillwater; Stillwater ticket stubs; a Stillwater posters; film prop replica backstage passes and business cards; and photo prints of cast members.

“We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness,” says director Cameron Crowe. “For the first time, we’ve created a Deluxe Soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

With the anniversary looming, we’ve also gotten to see deleted scenes from the movie and Kate Hudson’s audition and heard star Patrick Fugit discuss the alternate ending.

TRACKLIST:

CD 1

01 The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks

02 The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

03 America – Simon & Garfunkel

04 “One Day You’ll Be Cool”

05 Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*

06 Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges

07 “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”

08 It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren

09 “Don’t Take Drugs”

10 Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull

11 “We Are Band Aids”

12 Roundabout – Yes

13 “Incendiary”

14 I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes

15 Feel Flows – The Beach Boys

16 “This Is Penny Lane”

17 River – Joni Mitchell

18 “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”

19 Fever Dog – Stillwater

CD 2

01 Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart

02 Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers

03 Something In The Air – Stillwater*

04 Easy To Slip – Little Feat

05 “Rolling Stone Magazine”

06 Go All The Way – The Raspberries

07 Farmer – The Seeds

08 One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band

09 “Don’t Forget The Rules”

10 Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who

11 Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd

12 “Just Make Us Look Cool”

13 Love Thing – Stillwater

14 That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin

15 Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

16 Future Games – Fleetwood Mac

17 Burn – Deep Purple

18 You Had To Be There – Stillwater

19 “I Am A Golden God”

20 Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig

21 Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast*

CD 3

01 Looking At You – MC5

02 Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*

03 Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson

04 Untitled – Jeff Bebe*

05 I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie

06 “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”

07 “Please Welcome Stillwater!”

08 Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater

09 “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”

10 The Wind – Cat Stevens

11 Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

12 Slip Away – Clarence Carter

13 Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin

14 Wishing Well – Free

15 “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”

16 Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John

17 Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band

18 My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder

19 Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*

20 “You Made Friends With Them”

21 The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin

22 “We All Know What You Did To Him”

23 Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin

24 “What Do You Love About Music?”

25 Tangerine – Led Zeppelin

CD4

STILLWATER

01 Fever Dog

02 Love Thing

03 You Had To Be There

04 Hour Of Need

05 Chance Upon You

06 Love Comes And Goes

STILLWATER DEMOS

01 Love Comes And Goes (Early Version)*

02 Fever Dog*

03 Love Thing*

04 Chance Upon You*

05 Love Comes And Goes*

06 Hour Of Need*

07 You Had To Be There*

STILLWATER BACKSTAGE JAMS

01 That’s The Way (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt*

02 Down By The River (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt*

03 Fever Dog (Acoustic) – Stillwater*

CD5

ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE

01 Prefunction*

02 Cabin By The River*

03 Lucky Trumble

04 Dapple Tree*

05 Cabin In The Air*

06 Dear Peggy*

07 Bye Bye Now*

ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE OUTTAKES*

01 Cabin (Outtake 1)

02 Moody

03 Morocco

04 Aurora

05 Mood Swing

06 The Teenager

07 Borealis

08 Strummy

09 Tiny Dancer Intro

10 Mando Swagger

11 Cabin (Outtake 2)

12 Love Stomp

13 Function

14 Aaron’s Real Room

LP 1 – SIDE A

01 The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks

02 The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

03 America – Simon & Garfunkel

04 “One Day You’ll Be Cool”

05 Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*

06 Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges

LP 1 – SIDE B

01 “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”

02 It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren

03 “Don’t Take Drugs”

04 Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull

05 “We Are Band Aids”

06 Roundabout – Yes

LP 2 – SIDE C

01 “Incendiary”

02 I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes

03 Feel Flows – The Beach Boys

04 “This Is Penny Lane”

05 River – Joni Mitchell

LP 2 – SIDE D

01 “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”

02 Fever Dog – Stillwater

03 Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart

04 Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers

05 Something In The Air – Stillwater*

LP 3 – SIDE E

01 Easy To Slip – Little Feat

02 “Rolling Stone Magazine”

03 Go All The Way – The Raspberries

04 Farmer – The Seeds

05 One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band

06 “Don’t Forget The Rules”

07 Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who

LP 3 – SIDE F

01 Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd

02 “Just Make Us Look Cool”

03 Love Thing – Stillwater

04 That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin

LP 4 – SIDE G

01 Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

02 Future Games – Fleetwood Mac

03 Burn – Deep Purple

04 You Had To Be There – Stillwater

LP 4 – SIDE H

01 “I Am A Golden God”

02 Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig

03 Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast*

04 Looking At You – MC5

05 Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*

LP 5 – SIDE I

01 Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson

02 Untitled – Jeff Bebe*

03 I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie

04 “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”

05 “Please Welcome Stillwater!”

06 Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater

LP 5 – SIDE J

01 “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”

02 The Wind – Cat Stevens

03 Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

04 Slip Away – Clarence Carter

05 Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin

06 Wishing Well – Free

07 “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”

LP 6 – SIDE K

01 Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John

02 Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band

03 My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder

04 Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*

LP 6 – SIDE L

01 “You Made Friends With Them”

02 The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin

03 “We All Know What You Did To Him”

04 Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin

05 “What Do You Love About Music?”

06 Tangerine – Led Zeppelin

LP 7 – STILLWATER EP*

Side A

01 Fever Dog

02 Love Thing

03 You Had To Be There

Side B

01 Hour Of Need

02 Chance Upon You

03 Love Comes And Goes

FEVER DOG 7-INCH

Side A

01 Fever Dog

Side B

01 “Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)”*

02 Fever Dog (Acoustic)*

* Previously unreleased