Recently, Willow Smith, a 20-year-old mega-celeb progeny who’s been recording for more than half of her life, has become one of the latest famous people to start making pop-punk with the aid of Travis Barker. This earned Smith a spot in People‘s instantly infamous “New Faces Of Punk” pictoral alongside Barker, and it also led to our own Chris DeVille describing the Smith/Barker collab “Transparent Soul” — or, fine, “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” as being “good.” Now, Smith has come out with her full-on pop-punk album, and it’s a trip.

Recording as simply Willow, Smith has come out with Lately I Feel Everything — or, if you prefer lately i feel EVERYTHING. It’s probably reductive to call this a pop-punk album; it’s more a dive into full-on alt-rock sonics, with occasional flourishes of rap and R&B. Smith is a better singer than most of the people who venture into this aesthetic territory, and there are some songs on here, even if you never forget that you’re listening to an extremely rich, extremely famous young person.

Smith produced a couple of the songs on Lately I Feel Everything herself, though she worked with producer Tyler Cole on most of them. Besides Barker, who plays on a few tracks, Smith’s collaborators on the album include art-rapper Tierra Whack, garage-pop group Cherry Glazerr, Ludic’s Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and Smith’s fellow People-anointed new face of punk Avril Lavigne. The Smith/Lavigne collaboration “Grow” — or “G R O W” — is pretty good! So is the joint with Cherry Glazerr! Listen to this strange little album below.

Lately I Feel Everything is out now on MSFTS Music/Roc Nation.