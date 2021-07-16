Stream Cakes Da Killa’s Slick, Impressive New Hip-House EP Muvaland Vol. 2

New Music July 16, 2021 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Cakes Da Killa’s Slick, Impressive New Hip-House EP Muvaland Vol. 2

New Music July 16, 2021 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan

For the past decade, the New York rapper Cakes Da Killa has been making a driving, purposeful, unapologetically queer form of club-rap, and he’s always been good at it. Right now, though, Cakes in on a run. Two years ago, Cakes was a contestant on Rhythm + Flow, the Netflix reality-competition show, and he was bounced early in the competition. I don’t know whether that lit a fire up under him or whether he just found the right channel for the fire that’s always been there, but he’s on fire right now.

On his 2020 single “Don Dada,” and on the Muvaland EP that followed, Cakes Da Killa teamed up with New York producer Proper Villains to make a version of hip-house that’s both hard and glamorous. On the brand-new Muvaland Vol. 2, Cakes and Proper Villains team up once again, and they sound like they’re completely locked-in. This is defiant and driven music, and you can hear that just in the first four words of the EP’s first song. But it’s also playful and expansive enough for long melodic passages and for the EP’s closing track “Spinning,” a thumping but melancholic team-up with singer Sam Sparro. The whole EP is really impressive, and you can hear it below.

Muvaland Vol. 2 is out now on He.She.They./Warner Music.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Damian’s “Rock On”

    11 hours ago

    Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Details The Origins Of “Everlong,” The Foo Fighters Hit About Her

    2 days ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest