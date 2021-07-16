Hear Natalie Imbruglia’s New Song Co-Written By The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr.

Natalie Imbruglia has shared “Maybe It’s Great,” a new song co-written and recorded with the Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. and longtime Strokes producer/engineer Gus Oberg.

“It was a dream come true to work with Albert Hammond Jr.,” Imbruglia said in a statement. “We had such a great time recording in Byron Bay and this track gives me all the VHS ’80s vibes. His energetic guitar was the cherry on top! He didn’t disappoint.”

“Maybe It’s Great” definitely has some Strokes vibes going for it. It will appear on Imbruglia’s upcoming full-length Firebird, her first album in six years. Listen to it below.

This isn’t Imbruglia’s first Strokes crossover, actually. In 2015, we premiered her cover of Julian Casablancas’ Daft Punk collab “Instant Crush.” Firebird is out 9/24 via BMG.