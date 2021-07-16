Muse’s Matt Bellamy Bought Jeff Buckley’s Guitar And Recorded A 38 Second Song Available As An NFT

The spirit of Jeff Buckley lives on… as an NFT. Guitar World reports that Muse frontman Matt Bellamy recently purchased the 1983 blonde USA Fender Telecaster that Buckley played on his 1994 album Grace, and he’s using it to record Muse’s next album — and a solo track that he’s planning to auction off as a non-fungible token, while Jeff Buckley’s guitar gently weeps.

“I had a whole team of people doing due diligence on it to make sure it was absolutely the right one, interviewing his family and all sorts,” Bellamy told Guitar World. “I managed to get it verified, and I’ve got his Telecaster that he used to record the whole Grace album and the song ‘Hallelujah.'”

“It’s interesting, because he was a huge influence on me as a vocalist, but he was actually a great guitarist as well, and obviously ‘Hallelujah’ is a legendary recording,” Bellamy continued. “I haven’t bought it to hang it on the wall with a picture of Jeff saying, ‘Look what I’ve got.’ I’ve bought it to actually attempt to use it and integrate it, and keep this guitar part of music. I’d like to believe that’s what he would have wanted.”

So far, Bellamy has used the guitar to record a new version of Muse’s 2009 song “Guiding Light,” a 38-second instrumental track that will appear on his upcoming solo EP Cryosleep. The EP will be released on vinyl for Record Store Day, and Rolling Stone reports that three songs from it, including “Guiding Light,” will be auctioned off to fans as NFTs. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the UK charity The Passage.