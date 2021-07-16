Grimes, Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, and will.i.am will make up the judging panel on Alter Ego, Fox’s new singing competition show that’s kind of like The Masked Singer with CGI instead of bizarre animal costumes. Television personality Rosci Diaz, who has previously hosted BET’s 106 & Park and VH1’s Dating Naked, will be the host.

“Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” says Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials. “We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick, and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will feature people “from all walks of life whose singing dreams were never realized.” They’ll perform not as themselves but as their “dream avatar,” using motion capture and special effects technology to “become the performer they’ve always wanted to be.”

Alter Ego will air alongside The Masked Singer on Wednesday nights in the fall on Fox; Nick Lachey, one of the judges on Alter Ego, was the winning contestant (as “Piglet”) on the last season of The Masked Singer.