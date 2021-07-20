Stream Scenario’s Sensational Screamo EP Sounds In Sequence

New Music July 20, 2021 7:25 PM By Chris DeVille

Here we go yo, here we go yo, so what so what so what’s the Scenario? It’s five longtime friends from Kentucky who formed a band during the pandemic, playing spindly, volatile screamo indebted to the region’s post-rock and post-hardcore history. Their debut EP Sounds In Sequence features five urgently performed yet patiently unfolding tracks. The guitar riffs are snaking, piercing, and tightly wound. The rhythm section plays hard and heavy and sometimes launches into combustive outbursts. The impassioned vocals blur the line between singing and shouting. It’s occasionally discordant and herky-jerky but just as often straightforward and anthemic. Dig into it below.

Sounds In Sequence is out now on Zegema Beach/The Ghost Is Clear.

