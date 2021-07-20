Farm Aid Announces 2021 Lineup With Willie Nelson, Neil Young, & More

The lineup for Farm Aid 2021 has been announced. The charity event’s board of directors — Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and the recently inducted Margo Price — will all perform at the festival, as will Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Nathanial Rateliff And The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, and more. Farm Aid will take place at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT on 9/25.

“The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other,” Nelson said in a statement. “I’m so glad that music is bringing us all back together at Farm Aid 2021 to celebrate family farmers. When we combine music, family farmers, and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us.”

Tickets for this year’s Farm Aid go on sale this Friday (7/23) at 10AM ET. More info here.