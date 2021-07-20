Watch Machine Gun Kelly & Tyler, The Creator Get Hurt In The Jackass Forever Trailer

News July 20, 2021 5:22 PM By Tom Breihan

It’s been more than 20 years since Jackass debuted on MTV, and it’s been more than 10 since we last saw these giggling miscreants hurting themselves and each other in the masterful Jackass 3D. This fall, the cast of Jackass will return for the new motion picture Jackass Forever. These guys are much older now, but they are still very willing to put themselves in harm’s way for our viewing pleasure. But it appears that the Jackass guys have also made the wise decision to outsource at least a few of their stunts to young celebrities. A couple of those celebrities are musicians.

Today, the Jackass Forever trailer is out, and it features a few brief clips of guest stars like Tyler, The Creator and Machine Gun Kelly falling victim to Jackass-style sadism. We can see Tyler, in a tuxedo, taking some kind of electric shock, and we can also see MGK getting slapped by a giant hand. Eric André and Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin are in there, too. It’s good shit.

The Jackass Forever trailer is set to Johnny Cash’s version of “We’ll Meet Again,” and now that I think of it, it’s sad that we never got to see Cash make a Jackass appearance. According to IMDB, the film’s cast will include Post Malone, Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman, Shaquille O’Neal, and pro wrestler Darby Allin. Watch that trailer below.

Jackass Forever hits theaters 10/22. I cannot wait.

