Penelope Isles – “Sailing Still”

Brighton-based siblings Lily and Jack Wolter lead Penelope Isles, who ended up on our 2019 Best New Bands list on the strength of singles like the nine-minute epic “Gnarbone.” Now it appears the group is ready to start rolling out the follow-up to their debut album Until The Tide Creeps In. They’re not sharing any information about that album just yet, except that it includes “Sailing Still,” a stunning new song out today.

“Sailing Still” is a slow-drifting indie rock ballad with an arrangement that saturates and wrings out like a sponge. This one has so many components — imposing synths, spooky choir, a whole damn orchestra — yet maintains a deep sense of intimacy. Lily is the featured vocalist, while Jack directed the video. He shared this statement:

Before the enforced break due to COVID-19, we spent pretty much all of 2019 driving ourselves around Europe and America having some incredible adventures as a band and it seemed that everything since then had been falling apart. Writing and recording new music as a huge part of the recovery process and when making this film for “Sailing Still” I wanted Lily and I to get back on the road somehow, as travelling has been such a massive part of our band ever since we began. So I had this idea of filming Lily in a myriad of places and scenarios, both urban and rural, coastal and inland. Mountains and rivers, council flats and tunnels, cafes and bridges. We drove up and down the country for a week, sleeping in the van, and waking up at the crack of dawn to start filming again. Reconnecting as a band again but also spending time together as brother and sister was special for filming this real heartbreaker of a song.

Watch below.