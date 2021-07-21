TOPS – “Party Again”

TOPS, like most of the world, are finally ready to party again. The dreamy Montreal indie-pop quartet are announcing a fall North American tour kicking off in Palm Springs in December, and they’re also sharing a brand new song called “Party Again.”

“Last spring when all our tours got cancelled most of us ended up in Montreal and we spent the summer writing and recording some new songs. The song we’re sharing today — ‘Party Again’ — seemed too appropriate to not use it to announce our rescheduled dates,” the band explains. “The song is about missing someone that you only see when you go out.”

“Party Again” is a breathy, weightless pop anthem, and you can listen to it and check out TOPS’ upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/14 Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

10/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/16 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/17 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/19 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/20 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (The Studio)

10/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/24 Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe

10/25 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/27 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/28 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

10/31 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/02 Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/03 Montreal, QC @ Théatre Rialto

11/04 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/05 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

11/06 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/07 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/08 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/11 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

11/12 Seattle, WA @The Crocodile

11/13 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/15 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/16 San Luis Obispo @ SLO Brew

11/17 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre