TOPS – “Party Again”
TOPS, like most of the world, are finally ready to party again. The dreamy Montreal indie-pop quartet are announcing a fall North American tour kicking off in Palm Springs in December, and they’re also sharing a brand new song called “Party Again.”
“Last spring when all our tours got cancelled most of us ended up in Montreal and we spent the summer writing and recording some new songs. The song we’re sharing today — ‘Party Again’ — seemed too appropriate to not use it to announce our rescheduled dates,” the band explains. “The song is about missing someone that you only see when you go out.”
“Party Again” is a breathy, weightless pop anthem, and you can listen to it and check out TOPS’ upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
10/14 Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi
10/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/16 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/17 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/19 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/20 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (The Studio)
10/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/24 Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe
10/25 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/27 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
10/28 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
10/31 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/02 Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/03 Montreal, QC @ Théatre Rialto
11/04 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/05 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
11/06 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/07 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/08 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/11 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre
11/12 Seattle, WA @The Crocodile
11/13 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/15 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/16 San Luis Obispo @ SLO Brew
11/17 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre