Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, & Berry Gordy To Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, and opera singer Justino Díaz are the latest artists who will receive the Kennedy Center Honors. The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on 12/5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and will air on CBS at a later date.

Ceremonies are typically accompanied by all-star tributes, though the ceremony for 2020 inductees was pared-back and took place just a couple months ago. Honorees for last year were Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke.

