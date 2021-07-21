Bruce Springsteen Made A “Frat Rock” Playlist To Make You “Drink Beer And Go Apeshit”

Bruce Springsteen made a “frat rock” playlist for his recurring SiriusXM show From My Home To Yours, as Springsteen fan site Backstreets points out. He introduced the collection of songs as such: “I just want you to drink beer and go apeshit listening to this music.” OK, Boss!

The playlist includes songs from the Romantics, the Flamin’ Groovies, the Trashmen, the Fleshtones, and more. Check out the list of tracks that Springsteen picked below and listen to a Spotify playlist of them all below, or at least as many of them that the streaming service has available.

PLAYLIST:

The Swingin’ Medallions – “Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)”

The Trashmen – “Surfin’ Bird”

Question Mark & the Mysterians – “96 Tears”

The Premiers – “Farmer John”

Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs – “Wooly Bully”

Flamin’ Groovies – “Money”

Fleshtones – “Ride Your Pony”

The Dovells – “You Can’t Sit Down”

Cannibal & The Headhunters – “Land of 1000 Dances”

Righteous Brothers – “Little Latin Lupe Lu”

The Romantics – “What I Like About You”

Scooter Lee – “Shama Lama Ding Dong”

The Kingsmen – “Louie Louie”