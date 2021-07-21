New Neal Casal Tribute Album Has J Mascis, Cass McCombs, Grateful Dead Members, & More

A tribute album to the late Neal Casal has been announced. It features 41 covers performed by 100+ musicians, including contributions from J Mascis, Cass McCombs, members of the Grateful Dead, Hiss Golden Messenger, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Shooter Jennings, Fruit Bats, and many more.

The compilation, which is called Highway Butterfly: The Songs Of Neal Casal, was organized by Casal’s friend and longtime manager Gary Waldman and produced by Dave Schools and Jim Scott. “As soon as word got out about the project, the wheels started rolling fast,” Schools said in a press release. “People were calling us up, friends of Neal’s, other artists who had only brushed up against him, and saying they wanted to be part of it. We had intended to have it be around 18 songs, but it just kept exploding.”

Proceeds from the compilation will go to the Neal Casal Music Foundation, a non-profit set up last year to provide musical instruments and lessons to students in New Jersey and New York. Today, you can hear Beachwood Sparks and GospelbeacH’s cover of “You Don’t See My Crying” and watch a trailer for the album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Aaron Lee Tasjan – “Traveling After Dark”

02 Jaime Wyatt – “Need Shelter”

03 Beachwood Sparks / Gospelbeach- “You Don’t See Me Crying”

04 Marcus King / Eric Krasno – “No One Above You”

05 Fruit Bats – “Feathers For Bakersfield”

06 Billy Strings / Circles Around the Sun- “All the Luck In The World”

07 Dori Freeman / Teddy Thompson- “Sweeten The Distance”

08 Hiss Golden Messenger – “Time Down The Wind”

09 Johnathan Rice – “Me & Queen Sylvia”

10 Mapache – “Wisest Of The Wise”

11 Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band- “Freeway to the Canyon”

12 Leslie Mendelson- “Feel No Pain”

13 Jonathan Wilson / Hannah Cohen- “Detroit Or Buffalo”

14 Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks- “Day In The Sun”

15 Jimmy Herring / Circles Around the Sun- “Bird With No Name”

16 Shooter Jennings – “Maybe California”

17 Vetiver- “White Fence Round House”

18 Todd Sheaffer – “December”

19 Courtney Jaye – “Grand Island”

20 Oteil Burbridge / Nick Johnson / Steve Kimock / John Morgan Kimock / Duane Trucks – “Superhighway”

21 Britton Buchanan – “Willow Jane”

22 Kenny Roby / Amy Helm – “Too Much To Ask”

23 Bob Weir / Jay Lane & Dave Schools – “Time And Trouble”

24 J Mascis – “Death Of A Dream”

25 Tim Heidecker – “The Cold And The Darkness”

26 Warren Haynes – “Free To Go”

27 Rachel Dean – “So Far Astray”

28 Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Highway Butterfly”

29 Victoria Reed – “Angel And You’re Mine”

30 Jason Crosby – “Pray Me Home”

31 Lauren Barth – “Lost Satellite”

32 Jesse Aycock – “The Losing End Again”

33 Puss N Boots- “These Days With You”

34 Tim Bluhm / Kyle Field – “Cold Waves”

35 Zephaniah Ohora / Hazeldine – “Best To Bonnie”

36 The Mattson 2 – “Let It All Begin”

37 Cass McCombs / Ross James / Joe Russo / Farmer Dave Scher / Dave Schools – “You’ll Miss It When It’s Gone”

38 Angie McKenna – “Fell On Hard Times”

39 The Allman Betts Band – “Raining Straight Down”

40 Hazy Malaze / Jena Kraus – “Soul Gets Lost”

41 Robbi Robb- “I Will Weep No More”

Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal is out 11/12. Pre-order it here.