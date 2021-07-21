Super Furry Animals are putting out a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their fifth album and major label debut Rings Around The World this fall. The new release will include 75 different items from the band’s vault, including outtakes, demos, and the isolated audio of Paul McCartney eating celery on their single “Receptacle For The Respectable.”

McCartney’s odd contribution, mirroring a similar role he played on the Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Vegetables,” has been public knowledge since the track was released, but never before have we been able to hear the Beatles’ chewing so clearly. The story goes that a member of Super Furry Animals ran into McCartney at an awards show and asked him to contribute to their then-upcoming album.

“He was going to come to the studio and then decided not to for some reason. So, we sent him stereo backing tracks so he could keep time, then he sent the tape back with a message that started with a really dodgy Welsh accent,” the band’s keyboard player Cian Ciarán said in a press release. “Then he goes ‘I hope you like it’ – the next thing you know you just hear this chewing sound!”

Listen to the chomping below.

The Rings Around The World reissue is out in two installments: the first arrives on 9/3 and the second on 9/24. It’ll also be released as a 2xLP and a 3xCD. Pre-order it here.