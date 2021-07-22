Buckcherry’s Josh Todd Wants To Front A Minor Threat Reunion

The legendary DC hardcore band Minor Threat have influenced legions of young musicians over the years, including some you wouldn’t expect. That number includes Josh Todd, the singer for salacious cock rockers Buckcherry. In the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Todd identifies Minor Threat’s 1983 album Out Of Step as his “first love.” He elaborates:

I was 15 and I felt like an outcast. I was dealing with a lot of dysfunction in my personal life at that time, a lot of adversity at home. I couldn’t trust the men in my life. There was a lot of anger inside of me. So I spent all my time at the record store. I had a crazy independent punk rock collection — and Minor Threat’s Out Of Step was one of them.

Todd’s love for the band apparently persists to this day. In fact, he tells Classic Rock that he has contacted Minor Threat’s Brian Baker offering to step in for Ian MacKaye if the band ever wants to reunite. Given that Todd is notorious for singing “I love the cocaine!” on a song called “Lit Up” and Minor Threat are the most foundational band in straight edge hardcore — who actively railed against “[snorting] white shit up [your] nose” and famously proclaimed, “I don’t smoke/ I don’t drink/ I don’t fuck/ At least I can fucking think” — this would be an awkward fit to say the least. And that’s before you factor in the cognitive dissonance of the band that wrote “Cashing In” launching a high-profile reunion tour.

Think again, Josh Todd. Shake hands and go your separate ways. You’ll look back and laugh on this someday.