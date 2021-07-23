Common Holly – “Preoccupy” & “The Moon”
Hey, two new Common Holly songs! Ahead of their appearance at Calgary Folk Music Festival this Sunday, the Montréal indie-pop band have shared a pair of tracks called “Preoccupy” and “The Moon.” They’re the first new tunes from Brigitte Naggar’s band since 2019’s When I say to you Black Lightning, and they find her leaning into the sparse, folk-adjacent arrangements and intimate trembling vocals that have always been her strong suit. “Preoccupy” has dial-up modem sounds like you might’ve heard back when Elliott Smith and Cat Power were working in this vein, while “The Moon” builds tension before releasing into a gorgeous climax that reminds me of Lomelda or Phoebe Bridgers. Check out the music below.