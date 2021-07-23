Common Holly – “Preoccupy” & “The Moon”

New Music July 23, 2021 9:19 AM By Chris DeVille

Common Holly – “Preoccupy” & “The Moon”

New Music July 23, 2021 9:19 AM By Chris DeVille

Hey, two new Common Holly songs! Ahead of their appearance at Calgary Folk Music Festival this Sunday, the Montréal indie-pop band have shared a pair of tracks called “Preoccupy” and “The Moon.” They’re the first new tunes from Brigitte Naggar’s band since 2019’s When I say to you Black Lightning, and they find her leaning into the sparse, folk-adjacent arrangements and intimate trembling vocals that have always been her strong suit. “Preoccupy” has dial-up modem sounds like you might’ve heard back when Elliott Smith and Cat Power were working in this vein, while “The Moon” builds tension before releasing into a gorgeous climax that reminds me of Lomelda or Phoebe Bridgers. Check out the music below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Satisfied”

    13 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 hours ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest