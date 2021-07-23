Gunna & Polo G – “Waves”

Gunna & Polo G – “Waves”

Polo G has not stopped releasing new music in the weeks since his Hall Of Fame album dropped. The latest from the Chicago-native rapper is a team-up with Gunna for this new song “Waves,” to be featured Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam project. That release, for which Leonard worked with Easen Bolden at Warner Records, arrives later this year on Virgin Music Label.

“Waves” is two and a half minutes of melodic, unhurried trap with unbothered, affluent lyrics: “Jumped off the porch/ Pushed to the Porsche/ Got eyes in New York/ Got stars in the race.” Listen to the song below.

