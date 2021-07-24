Ghostface Killah Comments On Wu-Tang Associate’s Exoneration After 23 Years In Prison

Wu-Tang Clan associate Grant Williams, who spent the last 23 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of murder, has finally been exonerated. The New York Times reports that Williams’ conviction has been vacated following a review of the case by Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon’s Conviction Integrity Review Unit, which identified several witnesses who did not testify at Williams’ trial who were able to prove his innocence.

“A reinvestigation of this case by my office’s Conviction Integrity Review Unit uncovered new evidence showing Mr. Grant Williams could not have committed the murder a Staten Island jury convicted him of carrying out in 1997,” McMahon said. “Given the overwhelming amount of exculpatory evidence presented for the first time in this review, as well as a totality of the investigative circumstances in this case, which in several instances defy what we now accept as best practices, we now believe Mr. Williams to actually be innocent and conclude that our justice system failed him.”

Williams’ connection to the Wu-Tang Clan was central to the prosecution’s case; the gunman was wearing a Wu-Tang Clan hat, and Williams had been employed at the Wu-Tang recording studio at the time. Staten Island Advance reports that the Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah, a close friend of Williams, said that the decision to overturn Williams’ conviction felt “like a ton of bricks being lifted… I missed him. When he left, part of me left.”