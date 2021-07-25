Watch Travis Scott Debut New Song “Escape Plan” At Rolling Loud
Travis Scott debuted some new music during his set at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday night. He opened with the debut of a track called “Escape Plan,” which he teased on Twitter before his performance, and then sang another new song a capella later in the night, as Complex points out.
Scott’s last album was 2018’s Astroworld. He’s expected to put out a new album, Utopia, later this year — last year’s “Franchise” and 2019’s “Highest In The Room” (which both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100) are supposed to be on it.
Check out his performance below.