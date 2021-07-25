Watch Travis Scott Debut New Song “Escape Plan” At Rolling Loud

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News July 25, 2021 10:21 AM By James Rettig

Watch Travis Scott Debut New Song “Escape Plan” At Rolling Loud

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News July 25, 2021 10:21 AM By James Rettig

Travis Scott debuted some new music during his set at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday night. He opened with the debut of a track called “Escape Plan,” which he teased on Twitter before his performance, and then sang another new song a capella later in the night, as Complex points out.

Scott’s last album was 2018’s Astroworld. He’s expected to put out a new album, Utopia, later this year — last year’s “Franchise” and 2019’s “Highest In The Room” (which both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100) are supposed to be on it.

Check out his performance below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Satisfied”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    4 days ago

    Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest