Loma – “Going Out” (Dinner Cover)

New Music July 26, 2021 1:05 PM By James Rettig

Loma — the collaborative team-up between Cross Record’s Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski and Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg — released their sophomore album, Don’t Shy Away, last year. Today, they’re back with a cover of “Going Out,” a song originally by the Danish artist Dinner that came out in 2014.

“Songs are like cats — sometimes they just pick you. Emily and I first heard ‘Going Out’ while we were playing at a record store in Austin a few years ago,” Duszynski said in a press release. “I went to the counter to ask who it was, and the album (Dinner’s Three EPs) is still in rotation at our home/studio. We couldn’t resist making our own version because it always cheers us up. Who doesn’t need that right now?”

Listen below.

Loma’s “Going Out” cover is out now via Sub Pop.

