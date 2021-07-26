Loma – “Going Out” (Dinner Cover)

Loma — the collaborative team-up between Cross Record’s Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski and Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg — released their sophomore album, Don’t Shy Away, last year. Today, they’re back with a cover of “Going Out,” a song originally by the Danish artist Dinner that came out in 2014.

“Songs are like cats — sometimes they just pick you. Emily and I first heard ‘Going Out’ while we were playing at a record store in Austin a few years ago,” Duszynski said in a press release. “I went to the counter to ask who it was, and the album (Dinner’s Three EPs) is still in rotation at our home/studio. We couldn’t resist making our own version because it always cheers us up. Who doesn’t need that right now?”

Listen below.

Loma’s “Going Out” cover is out now via Sub Pop.